Gov. Scott Appoints Linda Dudley to Holmes County Hospital Corporation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott announced the appointment of Linda Dudley to the Holmes County Hospital Corporation.

Linda Dudley, 70, of Bonifay, is a former loan officer for the United States Department of Agriculture. She fills a vacant seat and is appointed for a term beginning November 20, 2017, and ending August 15, 2019.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments