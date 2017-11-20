Gov. Scott Appoints Linda Dudley to Holmes County Hospital Corporation ………
Gov. Scott Appoints Linda Dudley to Holmes County Hospital Corporation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott announced the appointment of Linda Dudley to the Holmes County Hospital Corporation.
Linda Dudley, 70, of Bonifay, is a former loan officer for the United States Department of Agriculture. She fills a vacant seat and is appointed for a term beginning November 20, 2017, and ending August 15, 2019.
