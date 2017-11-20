FREE! GED/High School Diploma Classes at the Florida Panhandle Technical College ……..

Classes offered in Chipley, Bonifay, and Online

The Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley offers free adult education classes leading to a high school diploma from the Florida Department of Education.

Classes are taught by certified instructors Monday – Friday from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm in Chipley and Bonifay. There is also an online program option.

Once students earn their high school diploma, they can enroll in one of the many career and technical education training programs offered at the technical college that lead to well-paid jobs locally and nationally.

For more information, call FPTC Student Services today at 850-638-1180 ext. 317 or visit www.fptc.edu.

Adult Education classes are available at no cost to students through scholarship funding from the FPTC Foundation.

