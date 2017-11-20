Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida Graduates Inaugural Drone Program, Secures 100% FAA Certification

Florida Panhandle Technical College in Downtown Chipley, Florida recently enjoyed an opportunity to mark a milestone in the progression of educational services provided by the school, as the Inaugural Drone Program graduated with honors.

In addition, all members of the 2017 FPTC Drone Program, prepared by Brandon Stevenson, Bryan Lee and Martha Compton, achieved FAA Part 107 Unmanned Vehicle Systems Certification in Daleville, Alabama on Wednesday, November 15, 2017.

No longer a ‘new’ program at Florida Panhandle Technical College, the unmanned vehicle, or ‘drone’ program will see the industry generate up to 15,000 new jobs in the region in the next decade, and FPTC will continue to provide the cutting edge training to take advantage of these job opportunities.

From surveying to search-and-rescue, from agriculture to news reporting and video production, drones enable a safer, less expensive alternative to helicopters and fixed wing aircraft, and, although not completely replacing those systems, continues to enable small communities and modest-sized businesses to compete on a regional level with the ‘big boys’.

Recently working on a local economic development project involving property in Bonifay, Holmes County and Washington County, commonly called the ‘Highway 79 Corridor Project’, the college provided aerial photo and video services which saved the project money, time and gave immediate results, and is doing the same service for the proposed expansion south of I-10 in Chipley on Hwy 77.

‘We are very excited to offer these programs, all of which are offering real, viable, well-paid jobs in the real world’, said Florida Panhandle Technical College Director Martha Compton, ‘and it ultimately increases the value of our overall program schedule, showing employers that we are willing to train for their specific needs’.

The successful completion of this drone program at Florida Panhandle Technical College helps to refine the curriculum for successive UAS programs, as well as revealing additional potentially valuable training modules for specific application of this drone technology.

‘We sometimes take for granted what we offer right here in Washington County’, said Washington County Superintendent of Schools Joe Taylor, ‘and to have our educational system validated through programs such as this high-tech endeavor is truly exciting’.

