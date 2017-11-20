Chipola Baseball Alumni Weekend set for Jan. 26-27, 2018 ……

MARIANNA—Major league baseball stars and dozens of other former Chipola College players are expected to return to their alma mater for the 11th Annual Baseball Alumni Weekend Jan. 26-27, 2018. Parents and families of current and former players are invited to attend.

The weekend will include live college baseball action, a Homerun Derby, great food and the chance to rub elbows with the pros.

An Alumni Dinner and Auction is Friday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. The 2017 Chipola National Championship Team will be recognized along with former Chipola head coach Jim Duncan of the 1965 Indians. Tickets are $100, with table sponsorships available for $1,000. Sponsors earn recognition, 8 dinner tickets and 4 HR Derby Field Passes. Other sponsorship opportunities are available.

A full day of activities is set for Saturday, Jan. 27. The Indians will host Wallace-Dothan in an 11 a.m. game. Members of Chipola’s 2017 National Championship team will be presented their championship rings in a 2 p.m. ceremony. An MLB Alumni Homerun Derby starts at 2:15 p.m., and for the very first time, the event will feature an Alumni Softball Game.

For information, email Jeremy Carrell at carrellj@chipola.edu or visit www.chipola.edu.

