Carol Rudd still working to close three polling places …….

Washington County currently has 16 voting locations. These are also known as polling places.

The proposal being put forth by Washington County Supervisor of Elections Carol Rudd would be to reduce that number by at least three. She says her office has taken many things into consideration before recently making the recommendation to the Washington County Board of County Commissioners.

According to Rudd, during the 2016 General Election, 44.7 percent of the total voters who turned out, actually went to a polling location on Election Day. She said the remaining voters chose to request to Vote By Mail or Vote Early.

Rudd told commissioners earlier this month, “As you know, there has been previous discussions on reducing the number of locations due in large part, to the number of voters who are taking advantage of Early Voting and Voting by Mail.” (She said It has become even more important for the office to move forward with the closures due to the impact of the $16,600 that was taken from our 2018-2019 budget.)

Rudd said the elections office is in great need of replacing current equipment with newer tabulators that have modem capabilities. She said these tabulators would allow each polling location to modem in results IMMEDIATELY when the last voter has cast their ballot.

(She pointed out that results are not official until media is received from a location. However, unofficial results can be transmitted.)

According to Rudd, the elections office can cut the four precincts discussed and move forward with replacing the current 25 for the 21 tabulators with modems.

In a recent interview, Rudd said she has not talked with Washington County commissioners since they delayed making a decision concerning the possible closures . She said she is still trying to make them understand the need for the action and hopes they will readdress the issue at their December commission meeting.

