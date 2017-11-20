BCF Represented at the Florida Baptist Convention ……….

A collection of students, faculty, and staff members from The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville left bright and early November 11 to represent the college at the annual Florida Baptist State Convention and Pastor’s Conference held November 12 through 14 at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in Brandon, Fla.

While in Brandon, BCF representatives provided information at the exhibit booth, reconnected with alumni and friends of the college, registered Florida Baptist messengers, and supported the BCF College Choir and Orchestra as they led worship during one of the convention sessions. Convention exhibitors, visitors, and messengers attending the convention were all greeted by the smiling faces of BCF students serving in the registration area verifying credentials and registering those in attendance. According to the registration team, they registered more than 1000 individuals, many of which were BCF alumni or familiar faces that had preached in the R. G. Lee Chapel on campus.

It was on Tuesday morning that the BCF College Choir and Orchestra commenced the session with a praise and worship performance under the direction of BCF Music and Worship Division Chair William Davis. They began with a favorite anthem among BCF students, “Our God is Awesome,” featuring soloist Al Johnson Jr. In conjunction with the praise team from Bells Shoals Baptist Church, the BCF College Choir continued to lead the congregation in worship followed by the annual report to the convention presented by BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen. Additional BCF highlights from the convention included the election of several new members to the BCF Board of Trustees, and a special recognition honoring the late Dr. Wiley Richards for his contributions writing for the Florida Baptist Witness.

The entire convention was an uplifting and exciting time under the leadership of Executive Director-Treasurer Tommy Green and Convention President Stephen Rummage. Strong convention leadership offered hope and continued support to the mission of The Baptist College of Florida of “Changing the World, Through the Unchanging Word®.” BCF is a proud cooperating ministry of the Florida Baptist Convention.

For more information on The Baptist College of Florida, please call 850-263-3261 ext. 460 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.

BCF Marketing Team sets up the booth at the Florida Baptist State Convention to greet alumni and provide information to prospective students.

