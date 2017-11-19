Wewa, Florida High School Gators Beat Malone High School Lady Tigers in Basketball Classic on Tuesday, November 14, 2017

The Wewa, Florida High School Lady Gators basketball squad beat the Malone High School Lady Tigers on the Cottondale, Florida High School campus on Tuesday, November 14, 2017, with a final score of 48-11, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

The game, part of the Jackson County Preseason Girls Basketball Classic, also saw the Bozeman, Chipley, Cottondale and Marianna High School teams play in a full evening of girls basketball.

See more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com

