VES announces 5th Grade Spelling Bee winners …….

On Thursday, November 16th, Vernon Elementary held its annual 5th grade spelling bee.

Congratulations to our winners, pictured below in order from right to left are:

1st place – Aubrey Vaught

2nd place – Courtney Douglas

3rd place – Ashley Burke

Alternate – Jaeda Hall

The 1st through 3rd place winners will go on to compete at the district bee on December 15, 2017, to be held at Vernon High School.

Other participants were:

Tearin Cropper, Krishod Peterson, Cody Rightenburg, Highty Brock, Barhett Hazard, Ericka Perkins, Isabel Gruebal, Lane Burdeshaw, Justin Willis, Aubrey Laminack, and Adan Lyon.

We would also like to thank Gail Seaboch (VES librarian) for calling the words, and Washington County School Board members, Susan Roberts, Milton Brown and Dr. Lou Cleveland for coming to judge our spelling event.

