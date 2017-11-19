Hopes and Fears and the Art of Goodbye …………

Provided by UF/IFAS

In a perfect world, our lives would end without guilt, anxiety, rushed planning, and unnecessary conflict, yet numerous barriers keep us from achieving this goal. Learning about the end of life helps empower people to plan in ways that will afford them dignity and peace of mind in the end.

Finding the right answers to end-of-life concerns most often translates into exploring, discussing, planning, and modifying our plan throughout life rather than at the end of life. However, lacking information, support, and strength, it is common for individuals and families to defer to loved ones, health care providers, and/or funeral directors hoping beyond hope that they will instinctively know how to carry out their wishes at the end of life. Avoiding our personal responsibilities can wreak havoc on survivors’ well-being, negatively impacting relationships and finances well beyond the loss.

Relationships are strengthened through meaningful communication and planning. Individuals and families benefit when guilt, shame, and conflict can be discussed and minimized. Confidence, hope, and peace can prevail through informed planning. Unnecessary provisions and costly treatments are avoided through a better understanding of service delivery.

Follow this link http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/topic_series_eole to further explore personal, social, health, financial, and legal concerns around death and dying. Information contained in these publications will help individuals and families begin to determine their own futures through informed planning. Taking these concerns into account, a person can begin to plan for end of life that reflects their personal preferences.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments