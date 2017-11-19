Hints To Keep Your Hair Healthy ……..

(NAPSI)—For most women these days, healthy, vibrant-looking hair is one of their top beauty priorities.

Six Hacks For Great-Looking Hair

1. Live right. The best thing you can do for your hair is to drink lots of water, get enough sleep, and eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. Also, don’t smoke, and try to avoid polluted environments.

2. Protect your hair while achieving healthy curls with Curlformers. You can now get terrific curls without using any heat or harsh chemicals. That means no breakage, no lasting damage and no compromise on color quality.

3. Don’t wash it in very hot water. That can make your hair dry and brittle as it strips protective oils from your hair. Go for water that’s just a bit warmer than your body temperature.

4. When you do wash your hair, concentrate on cleaning primarily the scalp, rather than washing the entire length of hair. Washing only your hair can increase the risk for flyaway hair that’s dull and coarse.

5. Use conditioner after every shampoo to increase shine, decrease static electricity, improve strength and protect against harmful UV rays. Concentrate conditioner on the tips of the hair, not on the scalp or the entire length of the hair.

6. How often you should wash your hair depends on how oily it is. If your scalp is very oily, you may need to wash your hair as often as once a day. If you have chemically treated hair, your hair may be drier, so you may want to wash it less frequently. As you get older, your scalp makes less oil, so you may not need to shampoo as often. But if you see flakes in your hair, you may not be shampooing enough. This can lead to dandruff and other scalp diseases.

Bold, beautiful and voluminous curls made to garner that “all eyes on me” standout style are easier to achieve with Curlformers—the world’s only patented heat-free, salon-quality hair curler. You can create stunning, textured curls without heat, mess or frizz.

It works for all hair types, including wigs and weaves, so just about everyone can enjoy the glamorous, stylish, finished look of their choice, without damaging the natural curl pattern.

Curlformers styling kits are easy to use, too. They come in three curl styles—corkscrew, spiral and barrel. To create beautiful flowing curls, follow these three simple steps:

• Step one: Choose your curl style and apply the kit to your damp hair.

• Step two: Let it dry. For maximum bouncy curls, apply the Hair Flair Softhood over the Curlformers and dry using low heat with a hair dryer.

• Step three: Remove Curlformers and tease out the curls using Hair Flair’s Large Paddle Brush, packed with tourmaline technology to battle the frizz and be kind to your hair. Brush the ends first to remove any tangles and then brush gently from the crown down.

It’s available at Sally Beauty, Target and at www.curlformers.com, where you can also find more handy hair care tips.

