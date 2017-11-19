Christmas in Apalachicola on Nov. 24th ……

Christmas Celebration

When

Friday, November 24, 2017

Apalachicola’s annual Christmas Celebration will light up the streets in the historic downtown on Friday, November 24 from 4-8 p.m., the day after Thanksgiving. The streets will be lined with luminaries, merchants will be open late and the sounds of carolers will echo through the streets filling the evening with the Christmas spirit. Santa will arrive on a shrimp boat at 4 pm. Both the Orman House and Raney House Museums will each be trimmed and open for tours. Stay the night and enjoy “Small Business Saturday” November 25th from 11-6 pm.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments