‘Beach Home For The Holidays’ Nov. 24th-25th in Panama City Beach ………

Aaron Bessant Park is one of Panama City Beach’s newest and most manicured parks. The centerpiece of Aaron Bessant Park is a state-of-the-art amphitheater, which hosts world famous musicians as easily as local community performances, all just steps from the beach!

Located adjacent to Pier Park, the 70-acre Aaron Bessant Park also features a veterans memorial, 3 looping trails that are great for walking (North Loop, South Loop, and Amphitheater Loop), and an open, grassy area that is perfect for watching the concert performances or for picnics and throwing the Frisbee in the sun on non-concert days.

Dogs are welcome in Aaron Bessant Park, but must be kept on-leash at all times. Owners are required to clean up after their pets.