‘Beach Home For The Holidays’ Nov. 24th-25th in Panama City Beach ………

BEACH HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Create new holiday traditions this year in Panama City Beach! Thanksgiving Thursday may be the time for turkey, but that weekend, Santa Claus is coming to town! Beach Home for the Holidays waves goodbye to fall and sets the stage for the most magical month of the year. Aaron Bessant Park serves as the site of carol-themed concerts, s’mores, an appearance by Santa and activities for the kids. The main event is the annual Christmas tree lighting, illuminating the spirit of the season!
THANKSGIVING WEEKEND
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2017
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2017
|3:30PM – Campfires, S’mores & Santa’s Village
|3:30PM – Campfires, S’mores & Santa’s Village
|5:00PM – Holiday Entertainment:
Harmony Shores Chorus
|5:00PM – Holiday Entertainments:
Christmas Carolers
|6:00PM – Panama City POPS Orchestra
Christmas Tree Lighting
|6:00PM – Restless Heart
Seasons of Harmony
|Fireworks
|Fireworks
LOCATION
Located adjacent to Pier Park, the 70-acre Aaron Bessant Park also features a veterans memorial, 3 looping trails that are great for walking (North Loop, South Loop, and Amphitheater Loop), and an open, grassy area that is perfect for watching the concert performances or for picnics and throwing the Frisbee in the sun on non-concert days.
Dogs are welcome in Aaron Bessant Park, but must be kept on-leash at all times. Owners are required to clean up after their pets.
- All bags, purses, backpacks and persons are subject to screening by security personnel. Fans entering the grounds should prepare accordingly. Attendees/Ticketholders should be aware that there are no provisions for returning banned items to them when such items are left at the venue entrances. Patrons are encouraged to leave all banned items at home or in their vehicles before entering the venue. Individuals who deliberately attempt to bring banned items through security checkpoints are subject to removal from the facility.
- Prohibited Items: Weapons, Laser Pointers, Possession or use of Illegal Substances, Animals (only service animals are allowed), Bullhorns and air horns, Fireworks / sparklers, Selfie Sticks, Signs with sticks, Flags, Professional cameras, video recorders, Nonstandard size large chairs, Tents of any kind, Bicycles, scooters, skateboards and Umbrellas.
- This event is a non-smoking event – only smoke in designated areas.
- Proper attire is required.
