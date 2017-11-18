Malone, Florida Enjoys Perfect Weather For Annual Pecan Festival and Parade on Saturday, November 18, 2017

Malone, Florida paid homage to the ubiquitous pecan and celebrated the annual Malone Pecan Festival and Parade on Saturday, November 18, 2017, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

‘Real Florida Magazine’ was invited to attend the event and get a ‘behind the scenes’ look at what goes on to make this heritage event happen, celebrating Florida’s rich agricultural history.

See more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments