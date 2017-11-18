Living Well In The Panhandle ……..
|
Selecting and Cooking the Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey
According to the National Turkey Federation, 88% of American families eat turkey on Thanksgiving. That’s over 46 million turkeys! Served as the main dish, it is complemented by a variety of sweet and savory side dishes, many of which are family traditions made from recipes passed down through the generations. When choosing a turkey, there are a few decisions to make. How many people will be eating? Will it be roasted, smoked, or deep-fried? Is frozen or fresh preferred? Read more
Healthy Holidays: A New Tradition
We all have family traditions that make our holiday celebrations special. From your great-great-grandma’s sweet potato casserole or pecan pie, to your mother-in-law’s sausage stuffing or decadent plum pudding, there’s one thing that always seems to be a common factor among traditional holiday dishes: a massive amount of, fat, sugar, salt, and calories! As the holiday season begins its rapid approach, take time and consider those past eating habits that set your new year off on the wrong foot. Why not make a resolution now to eat healthier this holiday season? Read more
A Few of My Favorite Fall Things
Fall is my favorite time of year. Let me share with you a few of my favorite Fall things to help explain why. Read more
Please click here to answer a few questions to help us better serve you.
For additional information on a variety of topics, please contact your local county
Family and Consumer Science Agent with the University of Florida IFAS Extension.
Follow what’s happening in the Northwest District on Facebook
Connect With Us
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.