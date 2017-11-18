‘It’s The Law’ by Greg Wilson- ‘What Are The Elements of Drug Trafficking in Florida?’

There are rules and regulations everywhere you look, and it’s important to be cognizant of the law. As they say, ‘Ignorance of the law is no excuse’, and a number of laws are important to know and understand.

In this series of articles, we will be explaining some of the laws with which you should probably be familiar, and today we will address the issue ‘What Are The Elements Of Drug Trafficking in Florida?’.

Some people in Florida may think that certain drugs, such as marijuana, are really not that dangerous and that it should be legal to sell them. However, the fact of the matter is that drug trafficking of marijuana, or any other controlled substance, in Florida is against the law and will be prosecuted.

That being said, the prosecutors in a drug trafficking case need to prove certain elements of the crime before a person can be convicted.

First of all, the prosecution must prove that the accused knew he or she was trafficking drugs. Specifically, this means that the accused was aware that trafficking was taking place or that the accused intentionally trafficked drugs.

The prosecution must also prove that the items seized are in fact controlled substances. This can be done through a chemical analysis.

Also, drug distribution, which usually involves lesser amounts of drugs, may not be considered to be an act of drug trafficking.

Whether a crime is drug trafficking or drug distribution usually hinges on how much of the controlled substance is involved, what the controlled substance is and what actions the accused engaged in with regards to the controlled substance.

There are also some defenses available to those accused of drug trafficking.

The accused can argue that he or she intended to use the controlled substance just for him or herself, and did not intend to sell the drugs to others.

Sometimes officers also commit entrapment, which could also be a defense. Finally, a person accused of drug trafficking could argue that the search and seizure that lead to the charges were unlawful and violated the accused’s constitutional rights.

As this shows, certain elements must be present to convict someone on drug trafficking charges, and there are defenses that the accused may be able to use in the right circumstances.

However, because the penalties involved with drug trafficking and other drug crimes are so severe, those facing such charges may not want to handle the matter alone, but instead may want to seek the assistance of a criminal defense attorney.

There can be serious consequences if you are accused of a drug crime in Florida. Contact an attorney who can help you determine your rights, and fight for your best interests.

This series is not meant to constitute legal advice, and you should always consult an attorney when in doubt, when making life-changing legal decisions or when accused of a crime. If you have a suggestion for an article, please submit your idea in email to greg@gregwilsonlaw.net.

Greg Wilson is an attorney practicing law in the greater Panama City, Florida area, with offices in Marianna, Chipley, Bonifay, Blountstown and Panama City. For more information please call Greg Wilson at 850-600-7088.

