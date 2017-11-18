GCSC’s Tyndall Air Force Base Campus named among the nation’s top military testing centers ……….

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College is excited to announce that the Tyndall Air Force Base Campus has been nationally recognized as a top 25 military CLEP (College-Level Examination Program) test center for the 2016-17 school year.

This recognition comes from The College Board, a not-for-profit organization that connects students to college success and opportunities while expanding access to higher education. Each year, they recognize the top 25 test centers that administer the most CLEP exams. These exams allow students to demonstrate their mastery of college-level material while earning college credit for what they already know, increasing the accessibility of a college education.

“We are thrilled that we’ve been recognized nationally as a top 25 CLEP testing center,” said Dr. Suzanne Remedies, Director of Military & Veterans Services. “Being able to provide our active duty and veteran students with opportunities to complete their education requirements at a faster pace and saving them money is a service that we’re proud to offer.”

For more information about GCSC’s Military & Veteran Services, please visit www.gulfcoast.edu/veterans or contact Remedies at sremedies@gulfcoast.edu or (850) 769.1551, ext. 5011.

