Fifth Annual Merry-Anna Mistletoe Market Offers Holiday Shopping Opportunity at Jackson County Ag-Conference Center

The Fifth Annual ‘Merry-Anna Mistletoe Market’ was a successful offering of pre-holiday gift items, held for the fifth big year at the Jackson County Ag Conference Center on Pennsylvania Avenue in Marianna, Florida on Thursday through Saturday, November 16, 17 and 18, 2017, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

‘Real Florida Magazine’ was on hand for the event, as shoppers got an early start on the gift-giving season, with a large number of vendors offering handmade items, scented products, holiday and other seasonal decorations, as well as a large selection of retail items.

You may view more photos from this and other events, along with video clips and interviews, on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine and listen to interviews with business and community leaders on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College, at www.FPTCRadio.com.

