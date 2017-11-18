Christmas Bazaar today at 1st United Methodist Church in Chipley ……….
Christmas Bazaar at First United Methodist Church of Chipley on Saturday, November 18, from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Handmade gifts and crafts. Homemade baked goods (cakes, pies, cookies and candies). And, Delicious Homemade Brunswick Stew.
Come do your Christmas shopping with us and enjoy some homemade Brunswick Stew or take a quart(s) home to share with your family.
Connect With Us
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.