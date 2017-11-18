Chipola Brain Bowl has great fall season ……

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Brain Bowl completed a very successful fall season competing in three community college tournaments.

In the Valencia Delta Burke Tournament, Nov. 10-11, the Chipola A team successfully defended their 2016 title by winning the tournament for the second straight year. The A team cleared the 24-team field posting an 11-0 record. The A team defeated every team in the championship bracket including Chipola B, which finished second in the tournament with a 10-1 record. Chipola B’s only loss was to Chipola A.

This marked the first time in tournament history that two teams from the same school finished first and second. Chipola has won the Delta Burke a record-breaking eight times. Chipola A team members were: Hunter Davis, Katie Everett and Alex Tharp. Chipola B team members were: Turner McCroan and Hayden Church. Three Chipola players finished in the top ten individually: Turner McCroan (first), Hunter Davis (third) and Katie Everett (tenth). See stats at: http://www.hsquizbowl.org/db/tournaments/4745/stats/delta_burke_at_valencia_2017/

In the Erik Korray Open in Ocala, Oct. 20-21, Chipola had a 10-1 record, losing only to powerhouse high school team Buchholz of Gainesville. The Chipola team of Hunter Davis, Turner McCroan, Katie Everett and Alex Tharp entered the NAQT Community College record books in this tournament by having the fourth and tenth best individual points per game of all time for community college quiz bowl. Full statistics are available at:https://www.naqt.com/stats/team-game-pptuh-records.jsp?audience_id=1003

Chipola also averaged 445.9 points per game for the entire tournament, which is the eighth best average in history. Chipola owns seven of the top eight points per game averages in history, with the Dallin and Paul Kelson led teams holding six of them. Information is available at:https://www.naqt.com/stats/team-tournament-pptuh-records.jsp?audience_id=1003

Turner McCroan finished fifth in individual scoring and Hunter Davis finished eighth. See full statistics at: https://www.naqt.com/stats/tournament-teams.jsp?tournament_id=8390

In the Florida Gateway Collegiate Open in Lake City, Oct. 7, Chipola A and Chipola B finished first and second respectively. The Chipola A team of Hunter Davis and Turner McCroan and Chipola B team of Katie Everett and Alex Tharp, finished with 7-0 and 6-1 records respectively.

Five Chipola players finished in the top 10 overall: Hunter Davis (first), Katie Everett (third), Alex Tharp (sixth), Hayden Church (seventh) and Turner McCroan (eighth).

Hunter Davis recorded the 11th best overall individual performance for points per game in community college history, averaging 120.7 points per game. He answered approximately 13 out of the 20 tossup questions asked per game. Eight of the top ten performances of all time are held by Chipola brothers, Paul and Dallin Kelson. See more statistics at: https://www.naqt.com/stats/individual-tournament-pptuh-records.jsp?audience_id=1003

The All-Time Community College Historical statistics and wins are available at: https://www.naqt.com/stats/school-win-records.jsp?audience_id=1003

CHIPOLA BRAIN BOWL HAS GREAT FALL SEASON—The Chipola College Brain Bowl completed a very successful fall season competing in three community college tournaments. Team members are, from left: Alex Tharp, Turner McCroan, Katie Everett, Hunter Davis, Caroline Gilley, Mathew Pelham, Hayden Church and coach Stan Young. Assistant coach Dr. Robert Dunkle is not pictured.

