Chipley Hair Salon & Boutique hosts ribbon cutting on Friday ………..

Officials from the Washington County Chamber of Commerce were joined by family members and friends of Shannon Monk Friday morning for the grand re-opening of Chipley Hair Salon & Boutique.

Located at 781 Main street in Chipley (the old Blackburn house), the business offers top-level hair styling and some beautiful boutique items.

This is just one of the many locally owned shops gearing up for holiday business. Start your Christmas shopping and check out the stores in your own backyard.

