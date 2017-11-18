Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Weekly Briefing ……..

|Protecting Floridians
Western Union Settlement Fund Deadline for Eligible Consumer Claims is Feb. 12, 2018
Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Floridians deceived into sending payments to scammers using Western Union’s wire transfer service may now apply for compensation from a $586 million national settlement fund. This fund is related to a multistate settlement reached by Attorney General Pam Bondi, 49 other states and the District of Columbia with Western Union in January this year.
Consumers who fell victim to a fraud-induced transfer using Western Union between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 19, 2017, may be eligible to receive compensation. More than 500,000 potential victims nationwide have been identified. More.
Four Charged in Multistate Healthcare Fraud Conspiracy
Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia and other federal and state partners announced the indictment of four individuals for healthcare fraud. The defendants face multiple counts of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and aggravated identify theft related to fraudulent claims filed with Florida, Georgia and Louisiana Medicaid programs. The four defendants owned or worked with companies that purportedly provided mental health counseling and treatment to children and adults.
“This multimillon dollar Medicaid scheme spanned several states and involved the stolen identities of medical professionals and children—but through coordinated investigative efforts with our federal partners and Medicaid Fraud Control Units in Georgia and Tennessee this scheme was thwarted and arrests have been made,” said Attorney General Bondi. “Medicaid fraud essentially steals from our taxpayers and we will not tolerate anyone manipulating the program to get rich.” More.
PlayBig Owner Arrested for Racketeering and Medicaid Provider Fraud
Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Leon Country Sheriff’s Office arrested Rachel Scharlepp, owner of PlayBig Therapy & Recreation Zone LLC, for racketeering and Medicaid provider fraud. Scharlepp, 34, allegedly hired and utilized unqualified employees to provide targeted case management to children, including children not qualified to receive such services.
According to the MFCU investigation, Scharlepp falsely certified seven targeted case managers who lacked the required one year of full-time experience working with children with serious emotional disturbances. More.
