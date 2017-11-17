‘Tommy’s Tires’, One of the Newest Businesses on Hwy 90 in Downtown Chipley, Now Offering Brake Service

‘Tommy’s Tires’ recently opened for business on Hwy 90 in downtown Chipley, Florida, just a few blocks east of Main Street (Hwy 77), and already they are expanding their business offerings.

‘We have been busy from the time we plugged in our “open” sign’, said owner Tommy Smith in a recent ‘Real Florida Magazine’ interview, ‘and on some days, people are already waiting on me when I get here early in the morning’.

Tommy’s is now offering brake service and replacement for most makes of vehicles, and with same-day service in most cases, Tommy’s has become a popular place for service in the downtown area.

Formerly Barnes Tires, the building has been completely refurbished, with Smith offering tire service for all vehicles Monday-Saturday, 7AM-6PM, and the addition is welcome in Downtown Chipley.

‘We understand that business is cyclical, but for the past several years there has been an exodus of business from downtown area here in Chipley’, says local business owner Debbie Goulding, whose firm ‘The Goulding Agency’ was located on South Railroad Avenue for over 7 years.

A refreshing return to the old-fashioned ‘customer service’ way of doing business, Tommy greets you with a smile, most of the time before you can get our of your vehicle, and he will get you back on the road in a timely manner. Tommy’s offers tires for almost any vehicle, and if he does not have them in stock, he can have them in 24 hours.

Drop by and say ‘hello’ to Tommy Smith and his staff at Tommy’s Tires, as seen in these photos by Debbie Goulding on Thursday, November 16, 2017 for Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

