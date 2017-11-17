Sister’s Southern Charm Boutique & Tiques LLC Celebrates Grand Opening in Downtown Chipley, Florida on Friday, November 17, 2017

If you are looking for something unusual, unique and downright country, you might want to check out the newest retail store and gift boutique in downtown Chipley, Florida- Sister’s Southern Charm Boutique & Tiques LLC, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

Owned and operated by sisters Tammy & Gina at 1331 Coleman Avenue, the shop has charm and will make anyone a hero when looking for the ‘just right’ and unique gift, and they are celebrating their Grand Opening on Friday, November 17, 2017 from 3PM-8PM.

