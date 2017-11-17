Nov. 18th Christmas Bazaar at 1st United Methodist in Chipley …….

Christmas Bazaar at First United Methodist Church of Chipley on Saturday, November 18, from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Handmade gifts and crafts. Homemade baked goods (cakes, pies, cookies and candies). And, Delicious Homemade Brunswick Stew.

Come do your Christmas shopping with us and enjoy some homemade Brunswick Stew or take a quart(s) home to share with your family.

For more info or advanced orders for Brunswick Stew please call (850) 638-0010. Hope to see you there!

