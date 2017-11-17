Information from Elder Care Services ……..

Giving Thanks for Oktoberfest Support Elder Care Services CEO Mark Baldino flanked by long time friend and supporter Susan Dunbar, new board member Anita Favors-Thompson, and Anne Hodges in the background Amidst a packed weekend of local activities, Tallahassee’s annual Oktoberfest returned in its 19th year with much fanfare and an impressive turnout of patrons. The highly anticipated festival was held at the Pavilion at the Centre of Tallahassee and featured some new and exciting activities that kept everyone entertained. Read November Message from Our CEO Calling All Elder Elves! Elder Care Services helps with the basics throughout the year — food, a bath, and trips to the doctor. Many seniors on very low fixed incomes have nothing to spare to celebrate the holidays. Elder Care Services, in partnership with presenting sponsor, Publix Charities, hopes to brighten their holidays through our annual Elder Elf Program. ECS care managers have identified well over one hundred clients in need this holiday season. Their “Wish List” requests are often heartbreakingly modest — slippers, a sweater, or a doll for a grandchild. If you’re interested in adopting one of our clients for the Holidays please click below or call (850) 245-5907 for more information. Click Here For More Elder Elf Information Give Back with #GivingTuesday Now in its 6th year, #GivingTuesday is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration. Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving. Assist Seniors on #GivingTuesday FAMU & Loving Faith Community Church to Provide Thanksgiving Dinners Senior Solutions Specialist, Ed Gines, stands at the ready to fill boxes with turkey dinners for Elder Care clients. Florida A&M University, under the direction of Dr. Larry Robinson and Dr. Ray Bellamy, are generously donating and coordinating the delivery of ninety Thanksgiving Dinners to ECS clients who might otherwise have been unable to obtain a holiday meal. In a similar act of kindness, the members of Loving Faith Community Church will also be preparing and delivering Thanksgiving Dinners to an additional twenty four Elder Care Services clients who also lack the ability to secure a holiday meal this year. Our clients are fortunate to live in such a caring and loving community, where universities and civic groups are always willing to assist those in need and by doing so, they vastly improve their overall well-being. We are grateful to everyone at Florida A&M University and the Loving Faith Community Church for your collective generosity. Your generosity will create a festive holiday for these deserving seniors, filled with happiness and memories that will last long after the dining is over. Click Here for Information on In-Kind Donations We Are a Community Concert Partner! We are excited to again be partnering with the Tallahassee Community Chorus at the opening of their 30th anniversary season, this Sunday November 19th at 4pm at Ruby Diamond Theater! ECS staff will be in the lobby collecting nonperishable food items for our emergency senior food pantry. This concert is a very special event for us, and we look forward to sharing it with you! Click Here For Tickets and More Info