Information from Elder Care Services ……..

|Florida A&M University, under the direction of Dr. Larry Robinson and Dr. Ray Bellamy, are generously donating and coordinating the delivery of ninety Thanksgiving Dinners to ECS clients who might otherwise have been unable to obtain a holiday meal. In a similar act of kindness, the members of Loving Faith Community Church will also be preparing and delivering Thanksgiving Dinners to an additional twenty four Elder Care Services clients who also lack the ability to secure a holiday meal this year.
Our clients are fortunate to live in such a caring and loving community, where universities and civic groups are always willing to assist those in need and by doing so, they vastly improve their overall well-being. We are grateful to everyone at Florida A&M University and the Loving Faith Community Church for your collective generosity. Your generosity will create a festive holiday for these deserving seniors, filled with happiness and memories that will last long after the dining is over.
