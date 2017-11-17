Cottondale, Florida High School Lady Hornets Beat Wewa High School Lady Gators in Basketball Classic on Thursday, November 16, 2017

The Cottondale, Florida High School Lady Hornet basketball squad beat the visiting Wewa High School Lady Gators on their home court in Cottondale, Florida on Thursday, November 16, 2017, with a final score of 39-29, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

The game, part of the Jackson County Preseason Girls Basketball Classic, also saw Graceville High School pitted against Bozeman High School and Chipley High School matched against Malone High School, in a full evening of girls basketball.

See more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com

