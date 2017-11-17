Chipola Regional Career Fair is a hit ……..

Hundreds of area high school students attended the recent Regional Career Fair sponsored by Career Source Chipola, Florida Panhandle Technical College, Chipola College and the counties of Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, and Washington.

The Career Fair provided opportunities for students to interact with representatives from different career fields to explore career and educational opportunities beyond high school.

Here, a group of Holmes County High School students pose for a photo. More photos are available at https://www.facebook.com/chipolacollege

