Chipola Indians 6-0 on the year …….

MARIANNA— The Chipola men’s team (6-0) are the number two team in the FCSAA State Poll.

Chipola beat Southern Shreveport 84-60 on Nov. 14. Brandon Mahan led Chipola with 16 points. Keishawn Brewton added 14 points and Pape Diop scored 10.

Chipola trounced Baton Rouge Community College 93-70 on Nov. 13. Yuat Alok led Chipola with 20 points and 8 rebounds. JJ Miles scored 16. TJ Howard had 13. Pape Diop added 11.

The Indians won both home games in the recent Milton Johnson Classic. Chipola beat Snead State, 83-69. Sharmarkus Kennedy led Chipola with 20 points. Brewton had 12. The Indians beat Gordon State, 98-89. CJ Williamson led Chipola with 19 points and 6 rebounds. Deric Patton scored 17. Brewton had 15. TJ Howard had 11 points and 7 rebounds.

The Chipola men host Lawson, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. and Georgia Highlands, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m.

The Chipola Lady Indians (2-2) split a pair of games Nov. 10-11 in the Chipola Women’s Classic. Chipola beat Florida SouthWestern 61-56 on Nov. 10. Namiko Adams led Chipola with 19 points and 6 rebounds. Naomi House had 12 points and 3 rebounds. Valerie Nesbitt had 10 points.

Chipola lost a 76-60 game with Daytona on Nov. 11. Nana Sule led Chipola with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

The Lady Indians opened the season with a 98-42 win over Coastal Alabama on Nov. 3. Robin Beck led Chipola with 15 points and 5 rebounds. Adams had 12 points with 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. Nesbitt and Tyra Johnson each scored 11. House added 10. Nana Sule had 10 rebounds and 9 points.

On Nov. 4, the Lady Indians fell to Florida SouthWestern, 73-69. Nesbitt led Chipola with 14 points. Kiana Coomber added 11 points and 8 rebounds.

The Lady Indians hit the road for the rest of November before returning home to host Central Georgia Tech, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m., and Arkansas Baptist, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

