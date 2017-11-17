Chipola College shines at AFC Conference …….

PALM HARBOR, FL—Chipola College continued to bring home the gold at the recent Association of Florida Colleges (AFC) Conference in Palm Harbor.

The Chipola AFC Chapter was recognized as a 2017 Gold Chapter for performance in membership, professional development opportunities, fundraising and exemplary practices.

Chipola AFC Chapter President Joc Calloway was elected Region 1 Director-Elect for 2018 and Director for 2019. Katy Flowers won the Unsung Hero Award and Evelyn Ward won the Lifesaver Award. Chipola alumnus Tom Gould was a finalist for the Leroy Collins Distinguished Alumni award.

Chipola College won three AFC Communications and Marketing Commission Awards of Excellence. Publications coordinator Meri Mock won second place awards in three categories: Student Handbook, Brochure, and Annual Report.

Attending the conference from Chipola were: Dr. Sarah Clemmons, Joc Calloway, Evelyn Ward, and retirees Joyce Traynom and Janet Wise. These delegates transported more than 300 items to benefit Key West residents impacted by Hurricane Irma. Chipola employees and student groups—Student Support Services, Black Student Union and Future Educators Club—donated items for the service project.

AFC is a statewide organization open to all employees, retirees and trustees of the 28 colleges in the Florida College System. AFC provides professional development opportunities for members, and represents the interests of colleges before the Florida Legislature. The Association has nearly 8,000 individual employee and retiree members.

