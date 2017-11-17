Chipola College PBL attends Fall Leadership Conference ……..

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda recently attended the Fall Leadership Conference in Orlando.

Ten Chipola students attended with four placing in competitive events, including:

Business Communications—Hayden White, second; Bradach Carlson, third;

Entrepreneurship—Michael Ingram, first, and Adrian Johnson-Cruz, third.

The following Chipola students also attended: Andrew Bizaillion, Sarah Hall, Adrian Johnson-Cruz, Kathryn Meadows, Joshua Myers, Bonnie NeSmith, Leamon Sims and faculty adviser, Glenda Bethel.

Students also participated in a Youth Education Seminar at which Disney representatives shared leadership and business strategies. The seminar was made possible through a grant from the Florida FBLA-PBL Foundation.

Chipola PBL students will attend the State PBL Leadership Conference in March.

CHIPOLA PBL ATTENDS FALL LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE—The Chipola College Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda recently attended the Fall Leadership Conference in Orlando. Pictured from left, are: Andrew Bizaillion of Chipley; Bradach Carlson of Marianna; Adrian Johnson-Cruz of Tallahassee; Joshua Myers of Chipley; Sarah Hall of Clarksville; Michael Ingram of Marianna; Bonnie NeSmith of Marianna. Not pictured: Kathryn Meadows of Marianna; Leamon Sims of Grand Ridge; Hayden White of Blountstown.

