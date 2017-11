FREE FREE FREE FREE

The Washington County Public Library

Invites adults and kids of all ages

To a fall carnival.

The event will be held at the library

1444 Jackson Avenue in Chipley.

Monday, November 20

2:00 -4:00 p.m.

There will be games

Cotton candy

Snow cones

Sack races

Duck pond

Bean bag toss

And many other fun activities

FREE EVENT

