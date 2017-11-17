‘Box Car Coffee’ Now Open in Downtown Chipley, Florida

Owned and operated by New Life Assembly of God Church in Downtown Chipley, Florida, ‘Box Car Coffee’ is now open, as seen in these photos on Thursday, November 16, 2017 by Debbie Goulding for Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

With the self-professed purpose of ‘donating all profits to multiple non-profits to help others’, the coffee shop brings some life to the 1300 block of South Railroad Avenue in downtown Chipley, an area that has slowly been dying over the past several years with the abandonment of many storefronts in that area.

You may view more photos from this and other events, along with video clips and interviews, on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine and listen to interviews with business and community leaders on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College, at www.FPTCRadio.com.

