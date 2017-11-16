CORRECTION: Washington County Planning Commission holds two public hearings ……….

One resulted in formal action being taken and a second was tabled.

The first public hearing dealt with a future land use map amendment on property at 5270 Crews Lake Road in Ebro. Richard and Peter Gills were asking for a land use amendment on 1.83 acres where they want to develop an RV Park.

The brothers said they were interested in developing a limited use facility that would allow friends a place to locate their RVs for short periods of time. They said they plan to keep the mature trees on the acreage and have increased landscaping plans to block the view of neighbors. The men said they are working with county personnel to develop plans for a needed septic system.

Action on the request was tabled for further information.

The second public hearing dealt with 1,800 acres on Buckhorn Boulevard and Wheeler Lane. Planning Commission members were told the property owner would like to develop a cow-calf operation on the land. The new owner of the property wants to re-designate the previous designations due to the rescinding of the “Rhythm” Development of Regional Impact in August 2017.

Following closure of the public hearings, the Planning Commission approved the re-designation of the land for the cow-calf operation.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments