Washington County, Florida Commissioner Tray Hawkins Addresses Orange Hill Road Bridge Closure at Hard Labor Creek

Washington County, Florida District 3 Commissioner and Commission Chairman Tray Hawkins issued a statement on Wednesday, November 16 at 5PM CST concerning the closure of the Orange Hill Road bridge at Gilbert’s Mill Road.

‘We received word this afternoon from the Florida Department of Transportation that the Orange Hill Road bridge over Hard Labor Creek at Gilbert’s Mill Road has structural damage that negatively impacts traffic’, said Hawkins on Wednesday.

‘Washington County engineers and our public works personnel are in contact with, and cooperating with, the FDOT and other agencies to ensure that the bridge is reopened as soon as possible’.

Hawkins also indicated that Washington County is working on establishing funding for a permanent fix to the bridge, and we will be issuing updates on progress of the project as possible.

