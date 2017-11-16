Obituary for Isabel Cekauskas ……

Isabel Cekauskas, age 94, passed away November 14, 2017, in Belleville, Michigan. Formerly of Chipley, Florida.

Beloved wife of the late Algimantas Cekauskas. Loving mother of Ilona Cekauskas Foley, Cynthia Danute Cekauskas Voelker and Raymond Cekauskas. Dear grandmother of Alina, Lara, Kris and Nikolas Foley, Alessa, Anya and Amelie Cekauskas. Great-grandmother of Isabella and Trace Foley.

Funeral services will be held 11 A.M. on Monday, November 20, 2017, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Sunny Hills, Florida with Msgr. Francis Szczykutowicz and Father Dustin Feddon officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Sunny Hills. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

