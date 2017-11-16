Obituary for Gregory J. Rodman …….

Gregory J. Rodman, age 57 of Cottondale, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on November 15, 2017, at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

Greg was born on January 24, 1960, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Richard and Olga Rodman. He was a member of New Life Fellowship Church in Chipley, Florida. He worked as a Commercial Truck Driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife: Nikki Rodman of Florida; three daughters: Niah Rodman, Nina Rodman, Seren Rodman all of Florida; three sons: Justin Grimball of Pennsylvania, Gregory F. Rodman of Florida, Jamerius X. Laster of Florida.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, November 18, 2017, at New Life Fellowship Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Vince Spencer officiating. Interment will follow in Cottondale Assembly of God Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

