Obituary for George Larry Endress ……

George Larry Endress, age 71 of Graceville, passed from this life on November 15, 2017, at his residence.

Larry was born on April 8, 1946, in Gadsden, Alabama to George and Gladys (Hale) Endress. He was a resident of the Florida panhandle for the previous 20 years since coming from Bartow. He served in the United States Army and worked as a truck driver. He was a member of Corbin Road Assembly of God Church. He enjoyed watching Nascar, spending time outdoors fishing, attending gospel sings, and loved going to auctions.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife: Phoebe Endress of Graceville, Florida; daughter: Kimberly Endress-McGowan and husband Elton of Bartow, Florida; brother: James H. Endress of Winter Haven, Florida; two grandchildren: Chassidy Ferrell and Michael Owens.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date

