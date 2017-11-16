News from the Cultural Arts Alliance ……..

Today, the U.S. House voted along party-lines to pass their tax reform bill (H.R. 1) by a vote of 227-205.
The bill contains a number of provisions harmful to charitable organizations and the arts:
- Overwhelming majority of taxpayers would no longer have access to make tax-deductible charitable contributions. That charitable tax deduction would be limited to the wealthiest 5% of taxpayers.
- Entertainment, amusement, recreation and membership dues expenses related to a business purpose or meeting would be repealed.
- Doubling exemptions and ultimate full repeal of the estate tax, which has historically generated major gifts to charities.
- Elimination of the teacher supplies and instructional materials deduction.
- Repeal of options to treat musical compositions and copyrights in musical works as capital assets.
- Repeal of the historic tax credit.
Meanwhile, the Senate is working on a separate bill. This week, the Senate is continuing its consideration in committee, including working through hundreds of amendments.
Now that the House has passed their bill, the Senate anticipates passing their version after the Thanksgiving holiday. These actions will set up a negotiation between the House and Senate. All of this work is an attempt to pass a final bill before the end of the year.
Congress needs to hear from you. Make your voice heard. Tax reform happens once in a generation. For over 100 years, the U.S. tax code has encouraged charity, benefiting the millions of Americans who access services provided by nonprofit organizations. Help #ProtectGiving. Charities are the bedrock of our society, dedicated to advancing the public good.
Connect With Us
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.