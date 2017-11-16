News from the Challenger Learning Center ………

|
Saturday, November 25 | 10:00am-12:00pm
Every 2nd and 4th Saturday is SCIturday at the Challenger Learning Center! Join us on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month as we offer the second installment of the science series: SCIturdays.
The next SCIturday is this Saturday, November 25 with “Science Chef: Coking with Chemistry,” recommended for ages 9 to 99.
Continue the holiday cooking fun and whip up something delectable! Explore the concepts of molecular gastronomy, the relationship of molecules, flavor & pH level and the subtle art of cooking the perfect egg.
For a complete list of dates and programming,
Justice League
Opens Tomorrow
Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s (Henry Cavill) selfless act, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy. Despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash – it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.
“Justice League” opens Tomorrow in IMAX at the CLC Theatre!
Fall & Winter Break Camps
When school is out, we STEAM ahead! Led by experienced educators, Camp Challenger campers will get to blast off to outer space, build robots, discover the science behind some of their favorite things like superheros, bugs, food, Star Wars and much more!,
Camp Challenger is open to students in grades K-5, $40 per day.
Kids’ Free Day
Saturday, November 18 | 10:30am – 12:00pm
The third Saturday of every month is Kid’s Free Day at the CLC! At 10:30am, please join us for Interactive activities, science demonstrations and a IMAX show featuring, “Amazon Adventure.”
Amazon Adventure tells the epic, true story of Henry Bates, the son of a sock maker, who risked his life in the perilous Amazon in the 1850’s and discovered the “beautiful proof” for the greatest explanation ever put forward for the development of life on earth.
Pulled out of school in Leicester at the age of 13 to apprentice in a hosiery factory, Bates loved nature, was an avid beetle collector with an insatiable curiosity and detective-like mind. A voracious reader, he taught himself several languages, taxonomy and was a gifted singer, guitarist and illustrator and by 17, had his first science article published. Motivated by his thirst for more knowledge and unable to be contained by his factory town, Bates set sail with his friend Alfred Wallace, in their early twenties, on the adventure of a lifetime across the ocean to the Amazon rainforest and a burning quest to prove if species change.
