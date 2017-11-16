News from the Challenger Learning Center ………

Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee Tallahassee’s “Edutainment” Destination SCI-turdays at the CLC Saturday, November 25 | 10:00am-12:00pm

Every 2nd and 4th Saturday is SCIturday at the Challenger Learning Center! Join us on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month as we offer the second installment of the science series: SCIturdays. Continue the holiday cooking fun and whip up something delectable! Explore the concepts of molecular gastronomy, the relationship of molecules, flavor & pH level and the subtle art of cooking the perfect egg. The next SCIturday is this Saturday, November 25 with “Science Chef: Coking with Chemistry,” recommended for ages 9 to 99. For a complete list of dates and programming, click here. Justice League Opens Tomorrow Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s (Henry Cavill) selfless act, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy. Despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash – it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. “Justice League” opens Tomorrow in IMAX at the CLC Theatre! More Information Fall & Winter Break Camps When school is out, we STEAM ahead! Led by experienced educators, Camp Challenger campers will get to blast off to outer space, build robots, discover the science behind some of their favorite things like superheros, bugs, food, Star Wars and much more!, Camp Challenger is open to students in grades K-5, $40 per day. More Information Kids’ Free Day Saturday, November 18 | 10:30am – 12:00pm

The third Saturday of every month is Kid’s Free Day at the CLC! At 10:30am, please join us for Interactive activities, science demonstrations and a IMAX show featuring, “Amazon Adventure.”

Amazon Adventure tells the epic, true story of Henry Bates, the son of a sock maker, who risked his life in the perilous Amazon in the 1850’s and discovered the “beautiful proof” for the greatest explanation ever put forward for the development of life on earth. Pulled out of school in Leicester at the age of 13 to apprentice in a hosiery factory, Bates loved nature, was an avid beetle collector with an insatiable curiosity and detective-like mind. A voracious reader, he taught himself several languages, taxonomy and was a gifted singer, guitarist and illustrator and by 17, had his first science article published. Motivated by his thirst for more knowledge and unable to be contained by his factory town, Bates set sail with his friend Alfred Wallace, in their early twenties, on the adventure of a lifetime across the ocean to the Amazon rainforest and a burning quest to prove if species change. In This Issue Playing This Week Showtimes >> Accidental Astronaut Extreme Weather Perfect Little Planet COMING SOON

Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee 200 S. Duval Street Tallahassee, FL 32301 Main: (850) 645-7827 (STAR) Showtimes: (850) 644-4629 (IMAX) Box Office: (850) 645-7796 www.ChallengerTLH.com