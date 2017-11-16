Mast Bill Sanctioning Hamas Support Unanimously Passes Foreign Affairs Committee ………

Floor Vote Next Step For Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevention Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee today unanimously passed U.S. Congressman Brian Mast’s (FL-18) Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevention Act. The bipartisan bill imposes sanctions on foreign persons, agencies and governments that assist Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad or their affiliates. Hamas is a foreign terrorist organization and specially designated by the United States government as a global terrorist. The organization is responsible for the death of more than 400 Israelis and at least 25 United States citizens.

“Following my time in the Army, I chose to volunteer alongside the Israeli Defense Forces because our countries share the common ideals of freedom, democracy and mutual respect for all people. Hamas preaches destruction to Israel and death to the values we hold dear in the United States. They have murdered more than 400 Israelis and at least 25 American citizens.” Rep. Mast said. “Passing this bipartisan bill is proof that confronting hate – and supporting our ally Israel – is not an issue of left versus right; it is and always will be an issue of right versus wrong.”

The Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevention Act requires the President to submit to Congress an annual report for the next three years identifying foreign persons, agencies or instrumentalities of a foreign state who knowingly and materially assist Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, or an affiliate or successor of one of those organizations. After identifying the organizations, the President must impose two or more sanctions, including denying a) Export-Import guarantees, b) defense support under the Arms Export Control Act, c) export of munitions to any agreement to which a person identified is a part, d) export of goods or technology controlled for national security reasons, e) loans more than $10 million, or f) seizure of property held within the United States.

The bill also requires the President to report to Congress on each government that provides support for acts of terrorism and provides material support to Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, or any affiliate or successor organization, or the President determines to have engaged in a significant transaction to knowingly and materially provide support to Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad or any affiliate or successor organization. After identifying the governments, the President must suspend U.S. assistance to that government for one year, instruct the executive directors of each international finance institution to vote against any loan or technical assistance to that government and prohibit any munitions export to that government for one year. Additionally, the President must prohibit that government’s transactions in foreign exchanges that are subject to the jurisdiction of the United States and prevent that government’s transfers of credits or payments between financial institutions subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.

The next step for the bill will be a vote before the full U.S. House of Representatives. Watch the full committee markup here.

