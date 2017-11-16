Kaleidoscope Theatre Prompter ………..



If you are new to volunteering at KT or you want to bring a friend to invite to voluneerCome Join Us Saturday Night, Nov. 18 at 7:00 pm

for a Wine & Cheese Social

Then Talk to Fern about Ushering

Gail about Concessions

Bill about Tech

Hillary about online Ticketing and Social Media

Babs about Stage Managing

Sandy about Costuming

Charlie about Set Building

Lois about Publicity and webpage editing

and Doug about Acting!

(and if it’s not these specific people, someone will tell you about how you can help in various ways)

Become a part of our family!

When you volunteer for a show you get to see it for free.

(for volunteers 14 and older – only you have to be 21 for the wine. ♥ )

We pride ourselves in being an ALL volunteer theatre and we need your help!

See you there!

For more information or to chat: Email Lois at ktplays@knology.net