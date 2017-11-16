Gov. Rick Scott Directs Additional Florida Highway Patrol Officers to Seminole Heights ……..

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – To assist the Tampa Police Department’s efforts to keep the Seminole Heights neighborhood safe, Governor Rick Scott today directed the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) to deploy additional officers to the area. These officers will work with the Tampa Police Department to enhance their efforts in patrolling the neighborhood to increase safety. The deployment of FHP Troopers is in addition to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center who has a squad of agents assigned to neighborhood canvassing. FDLE also has agents assigned to vet leads and is providing analytical assistance. FDLE lab analysts continue to process numerous items of evidence. FDLE has also contributed $10,000 to the Crime Stoppers reward.

Governor Scott said, “Safety is our top priority, and we are glad to provide additional state resources from the Florida Highway Patrol and FDLE to the Tampa Police Department to assist in their efforts. I have spoken with Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan and Mayor Bob Buckhorn to offer any resources they may need from the State of Florida. Everyone in the area should continue to listen to local law enforcement who have been working day and night to keep families safe. I am fully confident that our brave law enforcement will bring whoever is responsible for these senseless acts to justice. Our hearts break for the victims of these crimes and their loved ones. Today, we are making it clear – Florida has zero tolerance for violence and crime, and we will stop at nothing to keep our communities safe.”

