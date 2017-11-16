Drug abuse is currently Washington County’s biggest problem ……..

Washington Community Health Improvement Partnership addressing the problem.

by Kathy Foster

Members of Washington County’s Health Improvement Partnership met Nov. 15th to review some of the latest figures regarding drug use in the county.

It was revealed that Washington County has one of the highest drug abuse rates in the state and area health officials are continuing to search for ways to address the problem.

Presenting the program at the Nov. 15th meeting David Taylor of the Chemical Addictions Recovery Unit outlined the program offered by the non-profit agency.

Describing drug abuse/chemical addition as a “progressive” and “terminal” disease, Taylor stressed the problem can be treated.

Taylor said all agencies are working to get ahead of the problem and focus on prevention.

