‘Dollars & Sense’ by Jimmy Patronis …………

News of Interest Tampa Bay Times: Florida ranks No. 2 for growth in women-owned businesses

The Sunshine State is particularly sunny for women-owned firms, according to a new study. Florida had the second-highest growth in the number of women-owned businesses over the past 20 years, according to a study by American Express Open. The number of firms jumped from 338,000 in 1997 to just over 1 million in 2017. The study released Wednesday examined data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Survey of Business Owners. Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Fortune ranks Publix No. 3 in US to work for in retail

Publix is the third best workplace in retail, according a ranking released Tuesday by The Great Place to Work Institute and Fortune magazine. It trailed only the New York-based Wegman’s grocery chain and the Oklahoma-based QuikTrip convenience stores. “Being ranked as a best workplace in retail is an honor,” Publix President and CEO Todd Jones said in a news release. “This recognition makes me especially proud since it’s based on associate feedback.” Health News Florida: State Regulators Say 21 Nursing Homes Yet To Follow Rules

State regulators say 21 nursing homes are not following new rules put in place after residents died in a South Florida nursing home. After Hurricane Irma, Gov. Rick Scott’s administration pushed through emergency rules that require nursing homes to have generators capable of providing backup power for four days. The rules have been legally challenged, but the Agency for Health Care Administration has said nursing homes must still comply with them or seek a variance. The agency said the 21 homes will be subjected to a $1,000-a-day fine if they are not in compliance by Nov. 15. Orlando Sentinel: Renters becoming the uninsured in Florida

The 2017 hurricane season exposed an insurance gap across a state that is being redefined by renters, who are far less likely than homeowners to insure their belongings. The tab to cover renters’ disaster-related damage often falls in public hands. The Federal Emergency Management Agency pays renters to repair or replace furniture, appliances, clothing, textbooks, and job-related equipment — possessions covered in many homeowner and renter insurance policies. FEMA said this week that 432,286 Florida renters applied for aid through October. Florida Politics: Workers’ comp costs going down

The cost to buy worker’s compensation insurance is going down in the Sunshine State. Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Thursday issued a final order granting approval to the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) for a statewide overall rate level decrease of 9.5 percent and premium level decrease of 9.8 percent, according to a press release. … Added Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis: “Florida’s job creators will no doubt appreciate this significant cost savings, a step that will support our state’s growing economy.”