Chipola College TRiO Society members recently collected donations for a Hurricane Relief drive to benefit those in the Florida Keys impacted by Hurricane Irma. Pictured from left, are: Charli Robbirds, Ariel Beswick, AFC President Joc Calloway, Dazhonna Dawson, Tazjhani Baker and Jahnay Beswick.

