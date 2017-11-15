Science Committee OKs Dunn Bill to Help Veterans with Tech Careers ……….

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Neal Dunn’s (FL-02) legislation to help veterans build STEM careers passed the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

H.R. 4323, the Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act, instructs the National Science Foundation (NSF) to develop a veterans outreach plan to connect them with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) job and educational opportunities. The NSF is required to include data on veterans’ involvement in these fields in its annual “Indicators” report, and to amend its Noyce Teacher Scholarship program, fellowship program, and cyber grant programs to include outreach to veterans. The legislation also charges the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy with assessing how to increase veteran participation in STEM career fields.

“This bill is a common sense step to honor our commitment to America’s veterans. It also will bring highly trained servicemembers into innovative STEM fields, and help keep America’s economy on the cutting edge,” said Dr. Dunn. “I commend Chairman Lamar Smith on his leadership in broadening opportunities in STEM fields for our veterans.”

The Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act is cosponsored by House Science, Space, and Technology Committee Chairman Lamar Smith (TX-21), as well as several veterans who serve on the committee, including Reps. Barry Loudermilk (GA-11), Mark Takano (CA-41), Jim Banks (IN-03), Brian Babin (TX-36), Ralph Abraham (LA-05), Steve Knight (CA-25), and Roger Marshall (KS-01).

“STEM education and career development is the key to enhancing the workforce of today – and tomorrow – and to ensuring U.S. leadership in technology and innovation. Today’s Committee passage of Rep. Dunn’s Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act empowers us to promote veterans’ involvement in STEM education, computer science and scientific research. I thank Rep. Dunn for his leadership on this important issue, and I look forward to considering this bill on the House Floor,” said House Science, Space, and Technology Committee Chairman Lamar Smith.

