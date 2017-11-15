Reappointments made to Chipley boards ……….

Meeting in regular session Tuesday night members of the Chipley City Council reappointed Jim Morris and Tom Lancaster to the Planning & Zoning Board and Amy Wiwi to the Chipley Redevelopment Agency Board.

by Kathy Foster

In a relatively short meeting council members also approved the following agenda items:

First Reading of Ordinance No. 974 – which addresses the distribution of free tobacco samples or products within the city limits.

Resolution No. 18-02 – Capital City Bank loan for the Police Department to purchase a 2018 Dodge Charger car with police equipment installed.

Resolution No. 18-3 – Capital City Bank loan to purchase a 2018 Ford 1-Ton Cab & Chassis Truck for the Gas Department.

Final budget amendment for the fiscal year 2016-17.

Purchase of a 2018 Ford Utility Interceptor. This vehicle will be used as a K-9 unit vehicle for the Police Department.

In other action at the meeting the following agenda items were also addressed:

Council members received an update from Sherry Biddle on the recent Trunk or Treat event hosted at Pal’s Park. She reported that 41 vendors participated and 1,200 children received treats.

Council members were also appointed to the following liaisons positions for 2017.

Administration John Sasser

Recreation Brett Butler

Public Works & Water Utilities John Sasser

Industrial Park Karen Rustin

Cemetery Karen Rustin

Planning & Zoning Tracy Andrews

Code Enforcement Tracy Andrews

Chipley Redevelopment Agency Tracy Andrews

Police Brett Butler

Fire Ellis Reed

Historic Merchants of Chipley Ellis Reed

Tourist Development Council John Sasser

Councilwoman Tracy Andrews expressed the view that council members should rotate and not continuously serve on the same committee. Council Chairman John Sasser agreed to readdress the appointments in early 2018.

Council members were informed that the first major milestone on the State Road 77 widening project is scheduled to take place this month. North and southbound traffic will be transitioned to the newly constructed travel lanes between Peel and Houston roads on Thursday, Nov. 19th. Efforts in this area will focus on reconstruction of the existing roadway. Florida DOT said in a multi-lane/reconstruction project, the project is constructed in segments with portions being built and opened to traffic at particular points in time. The new roadway is constructed and tied into the existing travel lanes by building new lanes on each side of existing lanes at various locations to make allowances for terrain, the slope of the roadbed and elevation.

Council members also received information about a new opportunity available to the city in economic development. Gulf Power’s Community & Economic Development team is partnering with NextSite, a retail recruitment firm that specializes in working with communities to attract new retail development and retailers to communities across the southeast. Their expertise revolves around identifying retailers who aren’t serving a community, but that serve communities that mirror their target areas. They do all the research, marketing and outreach to developers and tenant reps. They have cell phone tracking data and mapping to show potential development areas.

