‘It’s The Law’ by Greg Wilson- ‘Drunk Driving Charges Can Be Levied In Some Unusual Ways’

There are rules and regulations everywhere you look, and it’s important to be cognizant of the law. As they say, ‘Ignorance of the law is no excuse’, and a number of laws are important to know and understand.

In this series of articles, we will be explaining some of the laws with which you should probably be familiar, and today we will address the issue ‘Drunk Driving Charges Can Be Levied In Some Unusual Ways’.

It may seem obvious that one could be charged with driving under the influence if they are operating a motor vehicle, such as an automobile, a semi-truck or a motorcycle while drunk.

However, as one recent Florida case shows, drunk driving charges can be levied in some unusual ways.

A woman, age 53, is facing charges of drunk driving while riding a horse in Polk County. According to police, a person notified them that there was a woman who might have been in a state of confusion and could even be in danger.

When police arrived at the scene they reportedly discovered the woman riding a horse on a highway that was busy at the time.

Police performed a field sobriety test on the woman and they also gave her a breath test.

According to police, the woman’s blood-alcohol concentration was two times the legal limit of 0.08 at 0.161 and the woman is now facing two charges: driving under the influence and animal neglect.

According to a spokesperson for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the woman has faced criminal charges in the past. The horse, for what it’s worth, was taken to a county livestock facility.

This situation may seem strange or even laughable, but the fact is that this woman, just like anyone else charged with DUI, is now facing a serious situation and, if convicted, could spend time behind bars, be fined and could even lose her driver’s license.

All of these things could have a negative effect on her ability to go to work, run errands and basically live out a normal life. Therefore, those in Florida who are facing drunk driving charges for any reason will want to develop a solid defense strategy in their favor, perhaps with the assistance of an attorney.

There can be serious consequences if you are accused of a DUI crime in Florida. Contact an attorney who can help you determine your rights, and fight for your best interests.

This series is not meant to constitute legal advice, and you should always consult an attorney when in doubt, when making life-changing legal decisions or when accused of a crime. If you have a suggestion for an article, please submit your idea in email to greg@gregwilsonlaw.net.

Greg Wilson is an attorney practicing law in the greater Panama City, Florida area, with offices in Marianna, Chipley, Bonifay, Blountstown and Panama City. For more information please call Greg Wilson at 850-600-7088.

