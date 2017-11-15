GOV. SCOTT’S SECURING FLORIDA’S FUTURE BUDGET INVESTS A RECORD $10.8 BILLION IN FLORIDA’S TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE ………….

TALLAHASSEE – Governor Rick Scott has announced the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will receive a historic $10.8 billion in the recommended FY 2018-2019 Securing Florida’s Future budget to keep Florida’s transportation and infrastructure system the best in the nation.

Governor Scott said, “Transportation infrastructure plays an important role in helping support our booming economy, growing population and record numbers of visitors. By making historic investments in Florida’s transportation system for the past five years, we have solidified Florida as a national leader and a global destination for trade. I am proud to announce that the Securing Florida’s Future budget will continue this success with a $10.8 billion investment in our roads, bridges, airports and seaports, which will make sure our state remains prepared for future growth and job creation.”

The Governor’s FY 2018-2019 transportation budget makes the following investments:

$1 billion to expand transportation system capacity, which includes adding 269 new lane miles

$186.1 million for safety initiatives

$171.6 million in seaport infrastructure improvements

$359.0 million for aviation improvements

$167.7 million for scheduled repair of 63 bridges and replacement of 18 bridges

$1 billion for maintenance and operation

$568 million for public transit development grants

$151.3 million for bike and pedestrian trails of which $26.7 million is for SUN Trail.

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Dew said, “Governor Scott’s record transportation budget continues to give Florida the best infrastructure in the nation. The additional transportation investment increases our state’s economic activity, creates jobs and gets our residents to their work and back to their families safely and efficiently.”

Northeast Florida

· $23.5M to continue state contributions for the JAXPORT channel deepening and widening project. Along with local and federal funding, this state investment will continue the United States Army Corps of Engineers efforts to expand the waterway, thus strengthening Florida’s position as a national cargo gateway.

· $34M for the long-term repair of SR A1A Segment 3 from North of 18th Street to South of Osprey Drive in Flagler Beach and Beverly Beach, Flagler County. This section of roadway was damaged in 2016 during Hurricane Matthew. The recommended improvement in this section involves constructing approximately 5,000 feet of buried retaining wall to help this area better withstand storms.

· $289M project for construction of the First Coast Expressway into Clay and St. Johns counties. The project will increase capacity and relieve congestion for traveling motorists on the East Coast of Florida by providing a limited access, all-electronic toll roadway.

· $15M for a new, two-lane roadway 3.4 miles in length beginning at the western terminus of Arnold Road and ending at the intersection of Lannie Road and Ethel Road in Duval County. This project will provide direct access from Interstate 95 to the Jacksonville National Cemetery.

· $66M project to expand SR 20 from the Alachua County line to Southwest 56th Avenue, Putnam County. This project is vital as it will provide additional capacity for the Strategic Intermodal System (SIS) between Gainesville and Palatka and will relieve traffic congestion in the area.

Northwest Florida

· $45M to widen from two to six lanes and reconstruct existing lanes on SR 390 (St. Andrews Boulevard) from CR 2312 (Baldwin Road) to Jenks Avenue, Bay County. The project will improve the corridor with the addition of six 12-foot travel lanes separated by a 22-foot median and four-foot bicycle lanes. Six-foot sidewalks will be constructed along both sides of the roadway.

· $1.25M for dredging project to widen and deepen Berth 3 in the Port of Panama City, Bay County. The project allows the p ort to accommodate larger vessels at West Berth 3, and allows barges and shallow-draft vessels to access Berth 3 directly from the Intracoastal Waterway. This project will significantly increase capacity for the port and the overall Strategic Intermodal System.

· $5M to acquire right-of-way to reconfigure SR 363 (Woodville Highway) from Gaile Avenue to Paul Russell Road, Leon County. The project will reconfigure about 0.5 mile of SR 363 and SR 61 (Crawfordville Road) creating a roundabout-like loop of one-way pairs and will include an extension of Tram Road.

Southwest Florida

· $24M to add lanes and reconstruct US 41 Venice Bypass from Center Road to Gulf Coast Boulevard in Sarasota County. The improvements to US 41 include reconstructing the existing four-lane roadway to a six-lane roadway with curb and gutter, six-foot wide sidewalk, new storm sewer and highway lighting.

· $37M to widen from two lanes to four lanes the section of SR 82 from Gator Slough Lane to SR 29 in Collier County. The 3.2 mile project will increase capacity to accommodate current traffic and future growth in the area. This project is part of the planned widening of 23-miles of SR 82.

· $15M to expand the Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) commercial terminal in Lee County. The expansion includes added security checkpoints, public walkways, gates, operations areas and associated concourse areas. RSW has been experiencing record breaking passenger movements and the trend is forecasted to continue. Air carriers are responding to market demands for additional capacity and are flying larger aircraft to accommodate this need. The RSW terminal capacity is constrained and the expansion will increase capacity enabling passengers to move efficiently and safely through the airport.

Southeast Florida

· $157M to add express lanes to I-95 from Glades Road to Linton Blvd and improve interchanges at both I-95/Glades Road and I-95/Linton Blvd, Palm Beach County. Additional improvements will be made on Glades Road and Linton Blvd east and west of the interchanges. The added capacity will improve the interchanges to increase mobility, relieve congestion and accommodate future growth in the region.

· $28M to widen 7.5 miles of the Sawgrass Expressway/SR 869 between Sunrise Boulevard and Atlantic Boulevard, Broward County. The project will increase the number of travel lanes from six to 10, and includes two express lanes in each direction. The project will result in a total of two express lanes and three general toll lanes in each direction. Work includes pavement widening, reconstruction, milling and resurfacing, and interchange improvements. The project will increase mobility, relieve congestion and accommodate future growth in the region.

· $218M to widen six miles of the Turnpike/SR 821 between the Dolphin Expressway/SR 836 and NW 106th Street, Miami-Dade County. The widening will increase the number of travel lanes from six to 10 and includes two express lanes in each direction. The project will result in a total of two express lanes and three general toll lanes in each direction. Work includes pavement widening, reconstruction, milling and resurfacing, major bridge and storm water drainage improvements, as well as construction of noise walls in select areas. The project will increase mobility, relieve congestion and accommodate future growth in the region.

East Central Florida

· $8.6M for continued investment in the Space Florida Horizontal Launch Cargo Processing improvements in Brevard County. This project demonstrates Florida’s leadership and commitment to space flight and related businesses as the Space Center continues its transition to commercial space flight. The improvements will continue to attract commercial activity to the area and support the increasing number of launches at the Spaceport.

· $38M to widen US 41/SR 45 from two to four lanes in Marion County near the City of Dunnellon. This nearly four-mile project improves safety, connectivity and mobility in western Marion County and includes grassy medians, paved shoulders, sidewalks, as well as full and directional median openings.

· $22M to widen from two lanes to four lanes more than two miles of SR 600/US 17-92, from west of Poinciana Boulevard to CR 535, Osceola County. The project will increase safety and reduce congestion for commuters in the area. This corridor is also near the southern terminus of SunRail’s Phase 2 South expansion.

· $325M to link Wekiva Parkway/SR 429 to Interstate 4 and SR 417 in Seminole County. This 2.6-mile project extends from Orange Boulevard to east of Rinehart Road and provides interconnectivity between two major limited access facilities. This will complete the northwest beltway around Orlando resulting in improved safety and mobility for the region.

West Central Florida

· $36M project to increase lanes on SR 50 from four to six lanes between Windmere Road and McKethan Road, Hernando County. The project will improve connectivity between I-75 and US 301. Improvements also include sidewalks, trails and buffered bike lanes.

· $75M project to widen from two to six lanes a section of SR 52 (Schrader Highway) between the Suncoast Parkway and US 41 in Pasco County. The project will significantly improve connectivity between the two major north-south routes allowing for increased capacity to accommodate future demand.

· $81M realignment of SR 52 from Uradco Place to West of Fort King Road, Pasco County. The proposed four-lane urban facility will increase capacity, improve travel options, facilitate freight movements and support economic growth. Serving as an additional east-west route in the regional transportation network, SR 52 will improve connectivity between I-75 and US 301.

· $26M project to construct a new roadway connecting CR 578 (County Line Road) at the Pasco/Hernando County line to US 41 (SR 45) at Ayres Road in Hernando County. The extension will provide a continuous east-west travel route from US 19 to west of I-75 and facilitate new access to the Hernando County Airport in accordance with the Hernando County Airport Master Plan.

Florida Transportation Commission Chairman Jay Trumbull said, “Governor Scott’s record of prudent, consistent growth in his transportation budgets continues to stimulate increased economic activity and population growth. He recognizes that these investments are necessary to continue our upward trend.”

Florida Transportation Builders’ Association President Bob Burleson said, “Governor Scott’s budget continues his commitment to providing Florida’s families and visitors a safe and congestion-free transportation system through strategic infrastructure investments.”

Florida Ports Council President and CEO Doug Wheeler said, “The record growth in Florida’s seaports are a direct result of the over $1 billion investment by Governor Scott and the Florida Legislature. More competitive, efficient and safer than ever, Florida’s ports make the state a worldwide hub for international commerce and destination cruises.”

Floridians for Better Transportation President Sally Patrenos said, “Governor Scott knows that we need to seek innovative solutions today to solve tomorrow’s transportation challenges. His budget builds on his record levels of infrastructure funding to prepare us for future growth.”

Florida Public Transportation Association Executive Director Lisa M. Bacot said, “As Florida prepares for future growth and demand on our transit systems, Governor Scott continues to prioritize public transportation solutions for those who rely on it every day.”

Florida Airports Council President and CEO Lisa Lyle Waters said, “Florida’s airports continue to see record passenger and business growth and are among our nation’s leaders in passenger volume as a result of unprecedented investments by Governor Scott. This year’s budget builds on a billion dollar foundation to create a safe and efficient airport network for Florida’s families, businesses and visitors.”

