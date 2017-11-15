Gov. Scott Urges Congress to Support Florida’s Recovery from Hurricane Irma …………

As Florida continues to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Irma, Governor Rick Scott today sent a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker Paul Ryan urging Congress to immediately take action to provide Florida with the funding and support Floridians need and ensure the state’s full recovery. Specifically, Governor Scott is requesting that Congress immediately act on the following:

* Pass a disaster relief package for Florida agriculture, including funding for the citrus industry;

* Fund the work of the Army Corps of Engineers on the Herbert Hoover Dike at Lake Okeechobee and expedite this critical federal project to be completed by 2022;

* Fund the federal share of Florida’s cost to provide critical services to Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane Maria and now in Florida. Yesterday, as part of his 2018-19 * * Securing Florida’s Future recommended budget, Governor Scott proposed $12 million for the English Language Learners Summer Academies program to assist students from Puerto Rico that need additional support to learn English and focuses on listening, speaking, reading, and writing; and

* Reform the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) to stop the program from losing billions of additional taxpayer dollars in future bailouts, improve the private market and facilitate savings for policyholders.

